Home Nation

Reports of Centre's delimitation plans in Jammu and Kashmir draw strong reactions from parties

BJP has been pushing for carrying out a delimitation exercise for getting more seats for Jammu region in the state assembly.

Published: 05th June 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Mainstream parties in Kashmir Tuesday reacted sharply to reports that the Centre was planning delimitation in the state, saying it was an obvious attempt to "inflict another emotional partition" on the state "on communal lines".

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was given a detailed presentation on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where the BJP has been pushing for carrying out a delimitation exercise for getting more seats for Jammu region in the state assembly.

"Distressed to hear about GoI's (Government of India) plan to redraw assembly constituencies in J&K. Forced delimitation is an obvious attempt to inflict another emotional partition of the state on communal lines. Instead of allowing old wounds to heal, GoI is inflicting pain on Kashmiris," former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said on Twitter.

Officials said there was no discussion on constituting a delimitation commission during the meeting with Shah.

However, they said, against the backdrop of delimitation demands by the state BJP, there was a possibility of the new central government constituting a delimitation commission to redraw the scope and size of the assembly segments and determine the number of seats to be reserved for Schedules Castes.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said his party would oppose tooth and nail any attempt to make changes without a mandate from the people of the state.

READ HERE | Jammu and Kashmir state election schedule will be announced after Amarnath Yatra: EC

"The freeze on delimitation was applied to J&K and was done to bring the state in line with the rest of the country. The same was challenged & upheld in both the High Court of J&K & the Supreme Court," Omar tweeted.

"A freeze on delimitation has been applied to the entire country until 2026 and contrary to the way some ill-informed TV channels are trying to sell it, it isn't just a J&K specific freeze," he said.

The NC leader said it was rather surprising that the BJP, which talks about bringing Jammu and Kashmir at par with other states by removing Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution, "now wants to treat J-K differently from other states in this one respect".

"When delimitation takes place in the rest of the country the BJP is welcome to apply it to J&K, until then, we in the @JKNC_ will oppose, tooth & nail, any attempt to make changes without a mandate from the people of the state," he said.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said he hoped that the reports are untrue.

READ HERE | Home minister Amit Shah mulling delimitation of J&K Assembly constituencies

"Hope and pray that media reports about Kashmir aren't true. Don't understand the earth-shattering hurry. And this perception of being wronged at a provincial level. If thousands of graves in Kashmir don't add up to people being wronged, wonder what wronged means," Lone said in a tweet.

Former IAS officer and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement president Shah Faesal said it is a "very serious" and "disturbing" development.

"If this is true, then I think this is a very, very serious and disturbing development. We have to understand that the state legislature has put a freeze on the delimitation exercise till 2026-2031.  So, any delimitation exercise, if it is to be done in the state, has to be done with the concurrence of the state legislature," he said in a video he posted on his Twitter handle.

"If the idea is to meet the growing demands of the population, if the idea is to give a certain kind of balance to three regions, we believe that the state legislature and the people of the state are the best stakeholders to take that decision," he said.

Faesal warned that any delimitation exercise in violation of the freeze imposed by the state legislature would be seen as "manipulative and will have dangerous consequences" for the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp