Home Nation

Self-styled godman Computer Baba to head Narmada Trust, demands chopper for river survey

A toll-free ‘Maa Narmada’ helpline will also be introduced to enable commoners to complain about any illegal activity along the river.

Published: 05th June 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Computer Baba

Computer Baba Namdas Tyagi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Self-styled godman Namdeo Das Tyagi, popularly known as ‘Computer Baba’, was quick to demand a helicopter after being made the leader of the 17-member River Narmada Trust in the Kamal Nath-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The Baba, who was accompanied by the State’s Minister for Religious Affairs and Spirituality Department, PC Sharma, and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said he needed the helicopter for conducting a survey of the river.

“The helicopter will enable me to also ascertain the state of trees planted on the riverbank during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government as well as the actual truth about the rampant sand mining in the river,” said Computer Baba.

The trust will also work towards the conservation of the rivers Narmada, Mandakini and Kshipra. A toll-free ‘Maa Narmada’ helpline will also be introduced to enable commoners to complain about any illegal activity along the river.

According to Sharma, a Narmada Parikrama Path will also be constructed.Computer Baba was among the five religious leaders who were accorded Minister of State (MoS) rank by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in April 2018 for various religious and environmental causes.

However, five months later, Baba quit, accusing Chouhan of betraying the cause of river Narmada.
Since then the self-styled godman has backed and campaigned for the Congress in 2018 assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Namdeo Das Tyagi Computer Baba Narmada Trust Kamal Nath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp