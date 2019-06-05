Home Nation

Srinagar diary: Sikhs host Iftar for Muslims in Kashmir Valley

Members of the Sikh community hosted a grand Iftar for Muslims in the Valley. The Iftar was hosted by Kashmir Sikh Education and Charitable Trust at a local hotel to promote brotherhood between the two communities. The Iftar was attended by a large number of people, including politicians, businessmen, bureaucrats, bankers and civil society members. Muslims, who attended the Iftar party, hailed the Sikh community for its kindness and generosity.

Botanical Garden to get an aqua park soon

In order to boost tourist footfall in the Valley, the authorities have decided to establish a mega aquarium and aqua park at the Botanical Garden on world-famous Boulevard Road in Srinagar.

The fish aquarium will be set up underground near the Botanical Garden and an aqua park will also be set up.

The aquarium, once completed, will not only provide employment opportunities to local youths but will also generate revenue for the state.

According to officials, the aquarium and aqua park will provide an added tourist attraction in the vicinity of the Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens and world-famous Tulip Garden in the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range.

The underground fish aquarium and aqua park will be set up at a cost of D100 crore. Soon work on getting No Objection Certificates will begin.

Safety first: Fire audit of coaching centres

After fire engulfed a four-storey building housing a coaching centre in Surat, Gujarat, killing 20 students, the authorities here have ordered a fire audit of all private coaching centres and schools in Kashmir. Over 2,700 private schools and 550 private coaching centres operate in Kashmir.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, directed the deputy commissioners and officials at the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, will conduct the fire audit.

J&K artisan database

A comprehensive database of over four lakh artisans associated with different crafts in J&K is being undertaken by Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) funded by the World Bank. The JTFRP has roped in Spectrum Planning (India) Limited to undertake the Census.

The Census is an attempt to improve the reach, target and effectiveness of various handicraft oriented state and central schemes for which a comprehensive artisan database is required.

The data will be collected using an Android-based mobile application, which will be geo-tagged and directly fed into the MIS database.

