Air hostess alleges gang rape at Mumbai flat, coworker arrested 

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old air hostess working with a private airline was allegedly gangraped by her friend and his room-mates in suburban Andheri, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday night at a flat in Goni Nagar where Swapnil Badoniya (23), the woman's friend, lived as a paying guest, a police official said.

Badoniya who also works at the same airline went out for dinner with the woman on Tuesday evening and later they had drinks at his flat, she told police.

As per the woman, when she woke up next morning, she realized that Badoniya and his friend forced themselves on her during the night when she was drunk

She lodged a complaint of gang rape at MIDC police station.

"We registered a case of gang rape under IPC section 376 D and arrested the accused person (Badoniya)," said Nitin Alaknure, senior police inspector, MIDC police station. “So far we have learnt that Badoniya was the only person who forced himself on her. However, we are investigating the role of the other roommates in the crime,” he added.

Badoniya confessed to the crime but denied the involvement of his room-mates, another police officer claimed.

He was produced before a court which sent him in police custody till June 6. Further probe is on.