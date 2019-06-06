Home Nation

Arunachal parties want slain MLA Tirong Aboh's wife nominated to Assembly unopposed

Chief Minister Pema Khandu too said the members of the House could honour the slain MLA by ensuring that Chakat is elected to the Assembly unopposed. 

Published: 06th June 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Slain Khonsa West legislator Tirong Aboh (File| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Political parties in Arunachal Pradesh are trying to reach a consensus to ensure that the state’s slain MLA Tirong Aboh’s wife Chakat Aboh is elected to the Assembly unopposed.

Aboh, his son and nine others, including security personnel, were gunned down by the militants in an ambush on May 21, two days ahead of the declaration of Assembly election results in the state. Aboh had contested the polls from his Khonsa West seat and he was re-elected. 

The Election Commission has not yet announced the date for bypoll to the seat in Tirap district but the political parties in the state have already started the groundwork to ensure Chakat’s election. It was not immediately known if Aboh’s National People’s Party (NPP) will field her in the by-election.

During obituary reference in the Assembly, MLAs including Ninong Ering, Mutchu Mithi, Kento Rina and Nyato Rigia, batted for Chakat’s nomination.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu too said the members of the House could honour the slain MLA by ensuring that Chakat is elected to the Assembly unopposed. 

“As it is a political decision, it is imperative that there is an all-party meeting to take a call on the issue. We hope we will see her in the Assembly soon,” Khandu said.

Mithi, who is from the NPP, was optimistic about Chakat’s nomination to the Assembly. Neither Chakat nor NPP president Conrad K Sangma, who is also Meghalaya CM, could be reached for comments.

The four-vehicle convoy of Aboh was ambushed at a place 20 km short of Khonsa when he travelling from Assam’s Dibrugarh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirong Aboh Chakat Aboh Arunachal Assembly Pema Khandu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp