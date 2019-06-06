Arunachal parties want slain MLA Tirong Aboh's wife nominated to Assembly unopposed

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Political parties in Arunachal Pradesh are trying to reach a consensus to ensure that the state’s slain MLA Tirong Aboh’s wife Chakat Aboh is elected to the Assembly unopposed.

Aboh, his son and nine others, including security personnel, were gunned down by the militants in an ambush on May 21, two days ahead of the declaration of Assembly election results in the state. Aboh had contested the polls from his Khonsa West seat and he was re-elected.

The Election Commission has not yet announced the date for bypoll to the seat in Tirap district but the political parties in the state have already started the groundwork to ensure Chakat’s election. It was not immediately known if Aboh’s National People’s Party (NPP) will field her in the by-election.

During obituary reference in the Assembly, MLAs including Ninong Ering, Mutchu Mithi, Kento Rina and Nyato Rigia, batted for Chakat’s nomination.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu too said the members of the House could honour the slain MLA by ensuring that Chakat is elected to the Assembly unopposed.

“As it is a political decision, it is imperative that there is an all-party meeting to take a call on the issue. We hope we will see her in the Assembly soon,” Khandu said.

Mithi, who is from the NPP, was optimistic about Chakat’s nomination to the Assembly. Neither Chakat nor NPP president Conrad K Sangma, who is also Meghalaya CM, could be reached for comments.

The four-vehicle convoy of Aboh was ambushed at a place 20 km short of Khonsa when he travelling from Assam’s Dibrugarh.