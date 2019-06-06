Home Nation

Bihar to waive off 50 per cent taxes levied on e-rickshawas

According to a survey report of WHO, Bihar's three cities namely Patna, Gaya and Muzaffarpur have been found to be among the most 20 polluted cities of world.

Published: 06th June 2019 11:49 AM

Photo of electric autos used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shadab Akhtar Rabbani)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Alarmed at growing rate of  pollution, the state government's seven departments have collectively prepared an integrated action plan to tame the menace of pollution in Patna and other cities.

Speaking at a world environment day function on Wednesday evening, deputy chief minister of state Sushil Kumar Modi said that all possible steps are being taken to check the pollution in cities growing at an alarming rate.

"In a move to beat air pollution,the government has decided to waive 50% of total taxes levied on the purchase and running of battery-propelled e-rickshawas", he said.

He further claimed that arrangements have been made to check the pollution emission from vehicles at over 500 fuel refilling centres in addition to run eco-friendly electric buses.

"On 45 fuel-refiling centres in Patna alone, arrangement has been made to issue online pollution check certificates in order to down the level of pollution"he said, adding that state government was committed to control the pollution through awarness among vehicle users and systems.

Bihar Air pollution Patna

