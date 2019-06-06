Bike-borne robbers loot Rs 50 lakh from cash van in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A gang of seven on Thursday looted Rs 50 lakh from a cash refilling van at a fuel station in Katihar, Bihar.

The motorcycle-borne gang came to the petrol bunk on the Katihar-Kadaba road when the cash-refilling van reached there around 2 pm on the day.

The looters, who came on three bikes, forced the driver and the guard to open the door of currency chest at gunpoint. The armed gang also scared away the employees of fuel station which comes under Kadawa PS limits.

The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the refilling centre.

One of the gang members was a burqa-clad woman, a cash van staff told the police, adding, she was the one who held the driver captive at gunpoint.

“The criminals collected cash within a few minutes and decamped with it towards West Bengal border while brandishing firearms”, the cash van staff further said.

The police are scanning the CCTV footages. The investigation is underway.