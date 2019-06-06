BJP asks Shiromani Akali Dal for more seats in Punjab for upcoming polls

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has indicated that its alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) should increase its share of seats in the state since it won two of the three Lok Sabha seats it contested, thus doing better than SAD.

In a recent meeting after the Lok Sabha polls, there was a strong feeling among a section of BJP leaders and cadres that the party should ask its alliance partner that its share of seats in civic, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections should be increased to at least 50 per cent.

In the last Assembly polls, the BJP contested 23 of the 117 Assembly seats, winning just three seats.

But since the Akali Dal could win only two of the ten Lok Sabha seats it contested, BJP workers want their party to now fight on half the seats.

Kamal Sharma, former state president of the BJP, said: “If the quota of seats of the BJP increases, it will be not just beneficial to the BJP but will also benefit SAD. Instead of losing seats to the Congress, it is always better to have them in the kitty of the alliance.”