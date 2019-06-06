Explosives and note found aboard Shalimar Express in Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after ISIS messages were found in Navi Mumbai, the police on Wednesday morning seized explosives from the Kolkata-Mumbai Shalimar Express that arrived at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) here.

Five gelatine rods wrapped in paper with wires, batteries and a handwritten note with a map were found when the coaches were cleaned at the yard.

The note read, “You are supposed to keep the parcel to misguide. Four people have given you the parcel and you are supposed to keep it at the right place at the right time. No one should suspect you. Return to Madhya Pradesh after keeping the packet. We need to show what we can do to the BJP government.”

On Tuesday, messages praising ISIS chief Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi and 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed along with crude drawings with words ‘port’, ‘airport’, ‘pipeline’ and ‘train’ written under them were found on a pillar in Khopat village near Uran.

A senior police official said that though it appears to be a prank, the parcel has been sent to the forensic laboratory. Small parcels of explosive materials have been seized over the past few months around Mumbai.

Seized bombs explode

In Pune, crude bombs stored at a forest department office exploded on Wednesday. While the office suffered huge damages, no lives were lost.

According to department officials, around 90 small handmade bombs, used by poachers and local villagers to hunt animals, had been seized from Mulshi area and stored in the office at Paud, around 30 km from Pune.