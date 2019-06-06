Home Nation

Explosives and note found aboard Shalimar Express in Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

In Pune, crude bombs stored at a forest department office exploded on Wednesday. While the office suffered huge damages, no lives were lost.

Published: 06th June 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Railways, train

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after ISIS messages were found in Navi Mumbai, the police on Wednesday morning seized explosives from the Kolkata-Mumbai Shalimar Express that arrived at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) here.

Five gelatine rods wrapped in paper with wires, batteries and a handwritten note with a map were found when the coaches were cleaned at the yard.

The note read, “You are supposed to keep the parcel to misguide. Four people have given you the parcel and you are supposed to keep it at the right place at the right time. No one should suspect you. Return to Madhya Pradesh after keeping the packet. We need to show what we can do to the BJP government.”

On Tuesday, messages praising ISIS chief Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi and 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed along with crude drawings with words ‘port’, ‘airport’, ‘pipeline’ and ‘train’ written under them were found on a pillar in Khopat village near Uran.

A senior police official said that though it appears to be a prank, the parcel has been sent to the forensic laboratory. Small parcels of explosive materials have been seized over the past few months around Mumbai.

Seized bombs explode

In Pune, crude bombs stored at a forest department office exploded on Wednesday. While the office suffered huge damages, no lives were lost.

According to department officials, around 90 small handmade bombs, used by poachers and local villagers to hunt animals, had been seized from Mulshi area and stored in the office at Paud, around 30 km from Pune.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Kolkata-Mumbai Shalimar Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp