Eye on 2020 Assembly polls: Mamata hires Prashant Kishor who helped Jagan sweep Andhra  

West Bengal Assembly elections are due in 2020 and the ruling TMC has suffered severe reverses in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which BJP has made rapid strides.

Published: 06th June 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who is credited with successfully strategising Narendra Modi's prime ministerial campaign in 2014 and some others later, on Thursday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and is believed to have agreed to work with her in the state.

Kishor, who last joined JD(U) in Bihar but was feeling sidelined due to an internal power struggle, is likely to start working with Banerjee after a month.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in 2020 and the ruling Trinamool Congress has suffered severe reverses in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which BJP has made rapid strides. The BJP has won 18 seats in West Bengal against Trinamool Congress which won only 23 seats.

Kishore was recently credited with scripting Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's spectacular victory in Andhra Pradesh where his party YSRCP bagged 151 out of 175 Assembly seats. In 2015, Kishore was also said to have played a role in bringing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and JD(U) under the banner of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls.

Kishor had joined active politics last year in September when he was made a Vice President of JD(U) by party chief Nitish Kumar.

TAGS
Prashant Kishor Bengal Assembly elections Mamata Banerjee

