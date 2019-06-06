Home Nation

Gang of young men assaults bearded and naked man in Meghalaya, one held

The incident, which took place in Ranikor area near India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills, came to light on Tuesday after a video of it went viral on the social media.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya Police have arrested a man who was a member of a gang that brutally assaulted an unidentified bearded and naked man.

The police said after they had come to know of the incident, they registered a case suo motu and later, arrested one Teiborlang Marwein (24) for his involvement in the incident. He is a resident of Ranikor Bazar. 

Others involved in the incident are on the run and the police said they have launched a massive hunt for them. 

“As per the video, four people were involved in the incident. While we have arrested one, we are looking for the remaining three others. They have gone into hiding,” South West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police M Syiem told The New Indian Express. 

The police said the reason behind the assault and the identity and whereabouts of the victim was yet to be ascertained. During the assault, the victim had managed to escape from the clutches of his assailants.

The video showed the profusely-bleeding man crying and begging for mercy with folded hands as the assailants kept raining kicks and blows on his face and chest.
 

