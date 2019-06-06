Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh district hopes to usher in greenery by throwing seed balls

But preparations started two months ago, with the balls being prepared by the forest department in the Satpura jungles.

Published: 06th June 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

The seed balls contain seeds of 30 indigenous plant species across the district

The seed balls contain seeds of 30 indigenous plant species across the district

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As the Indian cricket team launched its campaign at the ICC World Cup against South Africa in England on Wednesday, thousands of kilometres away, Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh began a different ball game, throwing seed balls to bring greenery to hillocks, jungles and open spaces.

The state forest department and district administration started a ten-day programme of throwing 25 lakh balls made of clay and compost and containing seeds of 30 indigenous plant species across the district. To emulate the success of many African nations of ushering in greenery by hurling seed balls, the drive was started to mark World Environment Day on Wednesday.

But preparations started two months ago, with the balls being prepared by the forest department in the Satpura jungles. “If you scatter native plant seeds, they are often eaten up by insects, birds and rodents, or washed away by rain. But the seeds we are using are protected inside balls. When it rains, the clay in the ball holds the water and helps the seeds to germinate. When the seeds germinate, the compost helps the seedlings grow,” said Ajay Pandey, Hoshangabad DFO.

“All we need to do with these seed balls is to throw them, which we’ve started. Our department staff as well as field staff, including the panchayat staff, will keep on throwing these seed balls in gaps all around and after pre-monsoon showers, we hope that a large part of these seed-balls will germinate into proper saplings and then trees,” said Pandey.

The seed balls will be thrown until June 15, when pre-monsoon showers are expected to arrive.“Even if 5-10 per cent turn into plants, we’ll have at least 1.25 lakh to 2.5 lakh trees across the district.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh seed balls World Environment Day Madhya Pradesh Forest Department Hoshangabad seed ball distribution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp