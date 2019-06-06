MHA comes up with fresh hit list of top 10 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the eradication of terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir being the focus of new Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre has issued a list of top 10 terrorists operating in the state who need to be eliminated.

The list includes wanted terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen and Al Badr based on inputs shared with the Ministry by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Six of the top 10 terrorists named in the list belong to Hizbul Mujahideen, two from JeM, and one each from LeT and Al Badr terrorist organisation.

LeTs commander Wasim Ahmed alias Osama, active in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, and chief Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo alias Mohammed Bin Qasim are mentioned on the top of the list.

ALSO READ | Terrorists enter home, shoot girl dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Hizbul Mujahideen's Anantnag district commander Mohammad Asraf Khan, Baramulla district commander Mehraj-ud-Din, cadre of Srinagar Dr Saifulla, Pulwama district commander Arshad-ul-Haq and Ajaj Ahmad Malik, probably appointed as Kupwara district commander, are in the list.

The list also includes Javed Matoo alias Faisal alias Shakib alias Musab, Divisional Commander of Al Badar in North Kashmir; Zaheed Sheikh alias Omar Afghani of JeM; and chief operational commander of JeM Hafiz Umar, a resident of Pakistan.

The list was revised to update the Home Minister about the targets of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

The update followed the June 1 meeting of the Home Minister with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, IB chief Rajiv Jain, RAW chief Anil Dhasmana and senior officials of the Home Ministry.

It is learnt that Shah has directed the concerned officials in the Home Ministry and security agencies to continue with the zero-tolerance policy across the country.

In this direction, he has so far taken three meetings on internal security with a special focus on Jammu and Kashmir.

He has been apprised on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in border areas by the Jammu and Kashmir Affairs division which deals with counter-terrorism, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and coordination between ministries, including external affairs and defence.