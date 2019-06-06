Home Nation

National Gallery of Modern Art’s to name dishes after artists at its new cafe

We have to roam around the entire country and launch outreach activities in order to connect with people.

Published: 06th June 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:11 AM

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the National Gallery of Modern Art’s upcoming new outlet of ‘Café Lota’ – a popular cafeteria currently housed in the National Handicrafts and Handlooms Museum — the gallery is planning to introduce its dishes after names of prominent artists.

The gallery is planning this unique style in order to give a traditional touch to the café for its visitors. The upcoming branch of Cafe Lota will come up in around three months.

“The NGMA should have a unique style. We are planning to name food dishes after prominent artists. It should be in line with our tradition at NGMA,” said Adwaita Gadanayak, director, NGMA. The cafe will also have variations in its price list in order to make it affordable for all, he added.

In a meeting with the Minister of Culture, scheduled on Thursday, the NGMA is planning to discuss its scope of expansion of centres and the launch of its outreach programmes. Currently, NGMA is based out of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“The idea always was to expand NGMA beyond these walls. We have to roam around the entire country and launch outreach activities in order to connect with people. The focus is to reach out to artists in Jammu and Kashmir, southern states, states in the North-East. Currently, we have stopped collecting artists’ work from different states which we will start soon,” said Gadanayak.

Through the outreach programmes, the NGMA will tap local artists and induct their works into its centres.

“There are also plans to expand the base beyond the three cities. We will start with holding workshops in other cities and involving local artists,” he added.

