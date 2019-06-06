Operation Blue Star anniversary: Security tightened outside Golden Temple

By ANI

AMRITSAR: The security has been beefed up outside Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wake of the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Thursday.

Rapid Action Force companies and several companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order.

The Indian Army carried out the Operation Blue Star between June 1 and June 8 in 1984. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, ordered the military operation to flush out Sikh militants including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who were accumulating weapons in Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple).