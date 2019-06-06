Home Nation

Political blamegame in Bengal after Trinamool worker killed in Cooch Behar

Following the death of Ajijar Rahaman, a local TMC leader accused a BJP leader of being complacent to the crime along with his other associates. 

Published: 06th June 2019

Image for representational purposes.

By ANI

COOCH BEHAR: A TMC worker identified as Ajijar Rahaman was killed in Cooch Behar on Wednesday, making it the second such incident in the state this week.

Following the death of Rahaman, a local TMC leader accused a BJP leader of being complacent to the crime along with his other associates.

"Azhar Ali, a member of BJP and some other people beat up and killed Ajijar Rahaman," he said.

BJP, however, refuted the charges and asserted that the murder took place due to a personal issue.

ALSO READ | ‘Mess with us and you will be decimated’: Mamata's latest warning to BJP

Nisith Pramanik, BJP MP from Cooch Behar, said, "A personal issue was the cause of the incident, TMC is trying to politicise it. The deceased's family itself is saying it was due to personal reasons, no BJP worker has any role in it."

This comes two days after TMC leader Nirmal Kundu was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata's Dum Dum area.

Kundu was the TMC president of Ward 6 of North Dum Dum municipality area under Nimta Police station.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with Kundu's death.

