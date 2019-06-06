Sitharaman thanks experts for sharing ideas, thoughts for next month's Union Budget

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The newly-elected Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday expressed gratitude towards scholars, economists and enthusiasts for sharing ideas and thoughts for the Union Budget 2019.

"Grateful for every thought/idea that's being shared by scholars, economists and enthusiasts through print, electronic, and on social media. I read many of them; also, my team carefully collates them for me. Value every bit. Thanks. Please keep them coming. #Budget2019," Sitharaman wrote on her Twitter handle.

Sitharaman took charge of ministries allotted to her on May 30.

Also, she has been roped-in for six Cabinet committees reconstituted by the Centre i.e. Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

Sitharaman, who was the Defence Minister in Modi's previous cabinet, took off the charge of Finance Ministry from her predecessor Arun Jaitley who opted out of a role in the central government citing health problems. She is also heading the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

She is the second woman in the country to helm the Finance Ministry, the first one being former prime minister Indira Gandhi.