By PTI

JAIPUR: An undertrial allegedly committed suicide at the Jhadol sub-jail of Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said Thursday.

Forty-year-old Amrit Lal, alias Amra, was arrested in a case of murder on April 9 this year. He was found hanging in a cell with a plastic rope, Jhadol DSP Deva Ram said.

He said the body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination. Proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC.