Visva Bharati University to discontinue ‘Pous Mela’, cites lack of infrastructure

The Pous Mela is an annual fair which is held in Santiniketan in West Bengal’s Birbhum district in the month of December and draws lakhs of people.

Published: 06th June 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:04 AM

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Visva Bharati University has decided not to organise the annual Pous Mela as the central university lacked adequate infrastructure to conform with the preconditions set by the National Green Tribunal for holding the fair.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty.

Sources said Visva Bharati wanted to disassociate itself from the Pous Mela in the wake of cases filed with the NGT, accusing the institution of not adhering to pollution norms during the fair.

A press release issued by the varsity said, “It’s not possible for the university to organise the Mela conforming to the standards of the green tribunal and other institutions. An educational university like Visva Bharati does not have adequate infrastructure.’’

Sources said the Santiniketan Trust will organise the fair instead of the Central University. 

