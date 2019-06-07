Home Nation

Amid TMC move speculations, JD(U) vice -president Prashant Kishor to attend party's national meet on Sunday

Nitish Kumar will chair the meeting at which according to reliable party sources, Prashant Kishor’s recent move towards TMC will get discussed strongly.  

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid speculations of poll strategist and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) vice president Prashant Kishor leaving the party to work with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, he is likely to attend the party’s national executive committee meeting, which is scheduled for Sunday in Patna.

Chief Minister and president of party Nitish Kumar will chair the meeting at which Prashant Kishor’s recent move towards TMC will get discussed strongly, according to reliable party sources. 

As per sources, Kishor's days in the party have been numbered following his meeting with Banerjee on Thursday.  

Replying to questions by the media. JD-U national spokesperson KC Tyagi said, “Party’s president Nitish Kumar has the prerogative to take any decision on Kishor’s meeting.”

Sources said that Kishor has signed a contract with TMC for formulating poll strategies in the forthcoming assembly elections. Meanwhile, state president of party Vashistha Narayan Singh has asked all MLAs, MLCs and MPs to be present in the meeting.
 

