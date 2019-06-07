Home Nation

Assam’s ex-DGP Khagen Sarma under CBI scanner

Khagen Sarma is entangled in a case of land-grabbing and murder.

Published: 07th June 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The name of former Assam Director General of Police Khagen Sarma has got entangled in a case of land-grabbing and murder with the Gauhati High Court ordering a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation.

The order was passed in response to two writ petitions filed in 2010. Inder Singh Dell, the caretaker of a plot of land in Guwahati, was killed after abduction in 2009. Sarma was then serving as the additional DG (special branch).

The petitioners alleged that the land, measuring over one bigha and owned by them, was sold to Sarma’s wife Bandana through fraudulent means. They also alleged that Dell was under tremendous pressure from the land grabbers, who were allegedly helped by the police, to vacate the property.

Days ahead of his murder, the caretaker had started receiving threat calls. Despite repeated requests, the police did not provide security to him.

“…The examination of the pleadings and materials before this Court rendered by way of an affidavit brings this Court to a conclusion that the investigation done in the case, to say the least, is absolute improper and has been done in an unfair, partial and unethical manner which is for obvious reason. The materials before this Court which have been discussed above would prima facie make out a case for a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to make further/proper investigation into the gamut of the matter starting from October, 2009 when the deceased Inder Singh Dell started receiving threatening calls, illegal transfer of the land by fabricating Sale Deeds dated 13.07.2009, Deed of Rectification dated 28.10.2009, failure to give security to the deceased in spite of direction from the Office of Hon'ble Chief Minister, Assam dated 11.12.2009 and finally the abduction and murder of Inder Singh Dell and accordingly, the aforesaid direction is issued,” the court said in its order.

It ruled that necessary records of the case be handed over the CBI within 15 days.

“The CBI on receipt of the records would start further/proper investigation immediately thereafter and bring the investigation to a logical conclusion in accordance with law. It is made clear that the basis of this direction being improper investigation due to involvement of high ranking Police Officer, the CBI would take this aspect in the matter while making the investigation. It is also clarified that the present direction is only on the basis of prima facie satisfaction of this Court and the observation made in this order shall not prejudice the investigation in any manner which has to be done independently,” the court said in the order.

