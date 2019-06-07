Bihar is number one in fiscal discipline index among 18 states

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Citing the findings of a report of Confederation of Indian Industry(CII), deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who holds the portfolio of finance, hailed the number one position obtained by Bihar in maintaining ‘fiscal discipline’ among all other 18 states of country of non-special category.

He said: “Bihar now holds the number one position among 18 states on the basis of fiscal performance index for a period of last 12 years. MP comes in the second position followed by Chhastisgarh coming third.

Bihar has obtained the highest score of 66.5 out of 100 in fiscal performance index (FPI). West Bengal, Punjab and Kerala have slipped to lower positions.

Modi said that FPI was prepared by CII on the basis of four set parameters namely the revenue and capital expenditure index, own tax receipts index, deficient prudence index and debt management index. He added that Bihar’s budget has been increased from Rs 26,328 crores in 2005-6 to Rs 1.44 lakh crores in 2016-17 and now Rs 1.76 lakh crores in 2018-19.

The state’s tax revenue has also increased Rs 35,447 crores in 2018-19.