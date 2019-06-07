Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha gets three-month extension

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha was on Friday given extension of three-months by the Narendra Modi government. He will now be in the chair till September 12, 2019.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his extension in service for a further period of three months beyond June 12, 2019 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, an official statement said.

He was earlier given two extensions till June 12, 2019. Sinha, who was appointed in 2015 for two years, got his first extension of a year in 2017 and the second one in 2018. This is his third extension.

Sinha, a 1977 batch IAS officer, had succeed Ajit Seth as Cabinet Secretary in 2015.

He has served as secretaries in Ministry of Power and Shipping and has held several other important positions in the central government and state of Uttar Pradesh.