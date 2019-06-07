Chinese delegation meets Sonia, Rahul

IANS By

IANS

NEW DELHI: A Chinese delegation headed by a Communist Party Politburo member on Thursday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The eight-member Chinese delegation arrived at the residence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath in central Delhi, where she was joined by his son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The delegation headed by the Communist Party Politburo Member and Guangdong Party Secretary, Li Xi. Li was accompanied by Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan and other senior leaders.

They were received by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma. After meeting the Chinese delgation, Sharma told reporters that the meeting was part of "party to party" exchange between the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the Congress.

Sharma said they exchanged views on the relations between the two countries, which the INC deeply values and supports.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese delegates met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed economic and bilateral ties.