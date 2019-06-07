Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews defence acquisition issues with top officials

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted his first high-level meeting with ministry officials to review activities pertaining to the Ministry of Defence here on Thursday. Singh also directed officials to seek indigenous solutions for meeting the forces’ requirements.

According to an officer, Singh conducted a set of review meetings where officers from various departments briefed him and the Minister of State, Defence, Shripad Yesso Naik about various policy matters. In one of the meetings Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra, Secretary of Defence Production Dr Ajay Kumar and Director General for Acquisition of Defence Apurva Chandra briefed the minister.

Singh also reviewed defence acquisition issues and was briefed about Defence Procurement Procedures, budget utilization, major procurements & challenges therein. The present status of procurements and payments were also discussed along with implications of major deals with countries.

Singh was also briefed about Defence cooperation activities with friendly foreign countries and the Defence Planning Committee set up in 2018. Singh noted the progress under the Strategic Partnership programme which is aimed to bring the foreign manufacturers to start manufacturing in India jointly with a Strategic Partner from India. Singh also reviewed issues pertaining to the Ex-servicemen welfare separately with the Secretary Ex-servicemen Welfare, Sanjeevanee Kutty briefing him. Such meetings are set to continue for some time as Singh has scheduled a review with other departments as well.