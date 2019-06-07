Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Pulwama
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there.
SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out Thursday between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
He said a gunfight broke out as the militants opened firing at security personnel, forcing them to retaliate.
There was no report of any casualty so far, he added.