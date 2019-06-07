Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Pulwama

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out Thursday between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said a gunfight broke out as the militants opened firing at security personnel, forcing them to retaliate.

There was no report of any casualty so far, he added.