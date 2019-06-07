Home Nation

Missing Uttarakhand climbers' bodies to be retrieved via land route as IAF's repeated bids fail

The IAF helicopters had made three sorties to retrieve the bodies but their attempts proved futile due to high-speed winds and the difficult location where the bodies were spotted.

Published: 07th June 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Nanda Devi and Nanda Devi East twin peak as seen from near Pindari Valley in the Bageshwar district in this photo dated April 2005. | PTI

By IANS

PITHORAGARH: The bodies of five climbers, who died in avalanche while scaling the Nanda Devi East peak, will be brought back by the land route following IAF helicopters' repeated failure to retrieve them, said an official Thursday.

An eight-member team of mountaineers, including seven foreign nationals, on its way to Nanda Devi East peak in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand, was reported missing since May 25.

The bodies of five of them were spotted Monday from an Indian Air Force helicopter during a search and rescue operation.

The three other mountaineers are yet to be traced.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said the IAF choppers made two attempts even Thursday to retrieve the bodies but the operation failed due to inclement weather and the treacherous terrain.

Accordingly, it has been decided to try to retrieve the bodies through land routes for which a joint team of personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the National Disaster Relief Force and the State Disaster Relief Force has been formed, he said.

But it may take three to four days for the rescue team to make the preparations and undergo the requisite training before launching the expedition, said Jogdande.

READ HERE | ITBP to retrieve bodies of 8 missing Uttarakhand climbers in daring heliborne operation

The district magistrate said retrieving the bodies may turn out to be a long process taking up to a month or more owing to difficult geographical terrain, he said.

The IAF helicopters had made three sorties on Wednesday as well to retrieve the bodies but their attempts proved futile due to high-speed winds and the difficult location where the bodies were spotted.

The team was led by well-known British climber Martin Moran.

It included three other climbers from the UK, two from the US and one from Australia, besides an officer from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, New Delhi.

The missing climbers are Martin Moran, John McLaren, Richard Payne and Rupert Havel from the UK, Anthony Sudecam and Rachel Bimmel from the US, Ruth Macrain from Australia and IMF's Chetan Pandey.

The team had left Munsiyari near Pithoragarh on May 13 to scale the Nanda Devi East peak but did not return to the base camp on May 25 as scheduled.

The team had started from Munsiyari about 132 km from the district headquarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
missing climbers Nanda Devi East Uttarakhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp