Nitish furious over deteriorating law and order in Bihar, directs cops to take strict action

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday taking serious note of deteriorating law and order in state after the recent Lok Sabha elections told the top police brass that crime would not be tolerated anymore.

“Check crimes in whatever way you deem fit to take without making any excuse", Kumar directed police top officials at a high-level meeting with the state’s top cops, including DGP Gupteshwar Panday. He also directed to intensify patrolling across vulnerable areas day and night and launch massive drives to nab all absconding criminals.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, DGP Gupteshwar Panday said: “The zones, districts and police stations have been identified as ‘vulnerable’ from crime point of views in which special steps are being taken to curb the crimes”.

“The Patna and Tirhut zones in the state have been identified as the highly vulnerable from crimes in state. Among districts, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali under the Tirhut and Patna district under Patna zone have been found as the most vulnerable districts and a number of police stations in these districts have also been identified as highly vulnerable from crimes point of views”, said Panday.

To improve the law and order in those zones, districts and police stations areas, top police officials of specially formed ‘DGP-Team’ will visit to look into law and order related problems. He also said all the DIGs and seniors cops in fields would be on random patrolling in their areas and report to their seniors.

Besides these measures, two separate wings have been activated in the police department to look into law and order. “One team of police officials in every district will be assigned only to conduct investigation while the second team will work on law and order. The officials posted in each of these wings will continue posted for three years”, Panday said.

Meanwhile, police sources, said that other districts wherein rise in crimes have been registered in the state are Samastipur, Darbhanga, Purnia, Katihar, Chapra and Begusarai.