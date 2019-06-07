Home Nation

No dearth of resources for development works in rural areas: Sachin Pilot

Reviewing schemes of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department at a meeting here, Pilot directed officials to prepare proposals for new works.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot Friday said there will no dearth of resources for development works in rural areas.

He asked the officials to chalk out a plan for rainwater harvesting besides exploring the possibility of water conservation under the MGNREGA.

Pilot expressed displeasure over the failure to spend allocated funds and asked chief executive officers of districts to prepare development proposals immediately.

