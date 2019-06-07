Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar finally appears before CBI

By IANS

KOLKATA: Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Friday appeared before the CBI officials here in relation to the Saradha Chit Fund scam.

He has been summoned multiple times by the Central Bureau of Investigation in recent weeks but failed to appear as he said he was on leave.

Kumar, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police department that initially probed the multi-crore scam, reached the central agency's Kolkata Office at the CGO Complex here at around 10.30 a.m. He is currently posted as the Additional Director General of West Bengal CID.