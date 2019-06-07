Home Nation

Senior official in MP transferred for allegedly demanding booze, non-veg food from juniors

BHOPAL: A senior official, posted as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Guna, was Thursday shunted out for allegedly demanding booze and non-vegetarian food from his subordinates, officials said.

Dilip Mandavi, a state civil service officer, has been transferred from the post of ADM, Guna, to Deputy Secretary in the state secretariat here, an official order said.

The action came following complaints against Mandavi from some of the junior staff members in Guna administration.

It was alleged that Mandavi was demanding alcoholic drinks and non-vegetarian foods from the employees working under his charge in the district, according to a copy of complaints signed by about a dozen 'victim' revenue officers -- Tehsildars and Patwaris.

The complainants also alleged that they were made to pay for the expenses incurred in arrangements for the foods and beverages as demanded by Mandavi.

"It is a sorry state of affairs in Madhya Pradesh's bureaucracy. Some of the officers are involved in massive corruption. Necessary action need to be taken against the corrupt and help local people who are victims of some of these corrupt officers," said anti-corruption activist Ajay Dubey.

Mandavi also held the charge of deputy district election officer, Guna.

