Home Nation

Shiv Sena chief hails Amit Shah’s Jammu and Kashmir move, says all well with BJP

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s initiatives on Kashmir.

Published: 07th June 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJPandShivSena

BJP chief Amit Shah (R) and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (L). | (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s initiatives on Kashmir. He also clarified that there are no differences of any kind between the Sena and the BJP over any issues, including the cabinet portfolio or the post of deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha which his party is eyeing.

“If it (Shah’s initiatives) gets Kashmir a Hindu chief minister and enables the return of Pandits to the Valley, it would surely be of great service to the nation,” Thackeray said, referring to the process of delimitation of assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir initiated by Shah, during an interaction with reporters at Kolhapur on Thursday.

He also said that the Sena has joined the central government in the quest of furthering its Hindutva agenda and not for a share of power and pelf. He also said that he was satisfied that the party got a single berth in the union cabinet and added that their demands (including the deputy speaker’s post) should not be interpreted as a sign of disgruntlement.

“Expressing a wish or demanding something does not mean that we are upset with the BJP. We have formed this alliance on the principles of Hindutva and not for the sake of merely securing two or four Union Cabinet berths,” Thackeray said.

He also said that Sena’s alliance with the BJP in the state was very strong.  “We have sorted out the seat-sharing arrangement. The media need not worry or speculate about it. All parties in the BJP-Sena Mahayuti (alliance) will have their due share of seats as part of the arrangement,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Amit Shah BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp