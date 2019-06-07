Home Nation

Six dead, two injured after their car rammed into parked lorry near Tirupati

Five people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in SVR Ruia Government Hospital.

Published: 07th June 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Six people died and two others were seriously injured in a ghastly road mishap at Guruvarajupalle village in Renigunta Mandal of Chittoor district on Friday early hours.

According to Renigunta police, a group of pilgrims from Rudravaram village of Achampet Mandal in Guntur district was on their way to Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara, when the car they were travelling in rammed into a lorry parked on the roadside.

Five people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in SVR Ruia Government Hospital. Tirupati Urban SP KKN Anburajan and other police officials rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

The deceased were identified as Vijaya Bharathi (38), Prasanna (14), Chennakesava Reddy (12), Premaraju (35), Ankaiah (40).   Identity of another person is yet to be established. Renigunta police registered a case and investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirupati Road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp