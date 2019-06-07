Six dead, two injured after their car rammed into parked lorry near Tirupati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Six people died and two others were seriously injured in a ghastly road mishap at Guruvarajupalle village in Renigunta Mandal of Chittoor district on Friday early hours.

According to Renigunta police, a group of pilgrims from Rudravaram village of Achampet Mandal in Guntur district was on their way to Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara, when the car they were travelling in rammed into a lorry parked on the roadside.

Five people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in SVR Ruia Government Hospital. Tirupati Urban SP KKN Anburajan and other police officials rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

The deceased were identified as Vijaya Bharathi (38), Prasanna (14), Chennakesava Reddy (12), Premaraju (35), Ankaiah (40). Identity of another person is yet to be established. Renigunta police registered a case and investigation is on.