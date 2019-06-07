Home Nation

Teenager abducted, raped in Rajasthan's Bikaner

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376-D (gangrape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered.

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said Friday.

Family members of the girl have lodged a complaint against Pannaram Meghwal (21) and Manglaram Meghwal (20), both residents of Nagaur district, in this regard.

Nokha DSP Mehmood Khan said the incident allegedly took place on June 5, when the bike-borne youths forcibly took the girl to a secluded place.

She had gone to the market with her sister. The accused allegedly raped her and fled, the DSP said.

The medical examination of the girl was done and the preliminary investigation had confirmed rape, the officer added. He said the search for the accused was on.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376-D (gangrape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered.

