Three-member Punjab panel set up to study fee structure of private medical institutions

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab cabinet Thursday set up a three-member committee to study the problems and fee structure of private medical institutions and to suggest ways to rationalize the same.

The committee consists of Health Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Higher and Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Cabinet took note of issues relating to high fees being charged from medical students by private institutions and directed the committee to study the matter in detail, along with other relevant concerns with regard to such institutions, which have cropped up in large numbers across the state in recent years.

During the cabinet meeting held today, Channi said that private universities should implement better admission and job reservation policies. It also approved the ‘Punjab Sports University Ordinance 2019’, paving the way for the establishment of the university in Patiala.

The cabinet gave in-principle approval for a Four Year Strategic Action Plan (4SAP) – 2019-23 and

Annual Action Plan 2019-20 to set Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the state.

It also approved restructuring of the Department of Employment Generation and Training by merging the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) in it. The newly merged entity would be renamed the Department of Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training. The cabinet also approved the creation of 994 posts of teaching faculty, para-medical staff & MTW (Multi Task Workers) for the upcoming Government Medical College at Mohali, with an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats.

Setting a deadline for the completion of his government’s flagship programmes within the next six months, Amarinder directed his cabinet colleagues to expedite the execution of the various schemes and ordered the formation of consultative groups to review progress and make changes if needed.

