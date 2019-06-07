Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray, new Sena MPs to visit Ayodhya on June 16

This will be Thackeray's second visit to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh in the last seven months and the first after the declaration of the Lok Sabha poll results.

Published: 07th June 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by all the 18 newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs of his party, will visit Ayodhya on June 16 to offer prayers to Lord Ram.

This will be Thackeray's second visit to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh in the last seven months and the first after the declaration of the Lok Sabha poll results.

"Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on June 16," party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut tweeted Friday.

The party, a BJP ally, had earlier announced Thackeray and the new MPs will visit Ayodhya before the start of the Parliament session to make a fresh pitch for construction of a am temple at the disputed site in the holy city.

A statement issued by the party had said Thackeray will offer prayers to "Ram Lalla" on June 16, a day ahead of beginning of the Parliament session.

READ| We will be beaten with shoes if we fail to fulfil Ram Temple promise this time: Shiv Sena

The Sena chief had visited Ayodhya in November last year and reaffirmed his party's commitment to the construction of a Ram temple.

At that time, the Shiv Sena had not announced its pre- poll alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The two saffron parties renewed their alliance after the assembly election results in Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the three states where the Congress ousted the BJP from power in December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp