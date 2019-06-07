Home Nation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to unveil Ram Statue, inspect 'developmental' work in Ayodhya on Friday

Adityanath will unveil a 7-foot tall statue of Lord Rama at the Shodh Sansthan museum in Ayodhya.

Published: 07th June 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inspect the developmental works in Ayodhya during his visit on Friday. The CM is also expected to unveil a 7-foot tall statue of Lord Ram at the Shodh Sansthan museum.

"During his visit, the Chief Minister will inspect the developmental work in Ayodhya. He will visit Ram ki Paidi and will see the under-construction prayer place there, will also inspect the construction work at Ayodhya bus station, beautification work of Guptar Ghat etc.," said a press release.

Adityanath will unveil a 7-foot tall statue of Lord Rama at the Shodh Sansthan museum in Ayodhya. The statue fashioned out of a single rosewood block is from Karnataka.

The chief minister's visit to Ayodhya was announced a day after the Shiv Sena's media cell stated on Wednesday that the party chief, Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodha later this month.

Thackeray visited Ayodhya in November last year and asked the central government to announce a date for the construction of Ram temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram temple Ayodhya Ram Temple Ayodhya land dispute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp