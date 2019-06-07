Home Nation

Villager killed by wild elephant in Chhattisgarh

With this, five persons have been killed in separate incidents of elephant attack in Jashpur district since May 3.

Published: 07th June 2019 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka_elephant_Ranga

Image used for representational purpose only(Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JASHPUR: A wild elephant attacked and killed a villager in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, the fifth such death reported from the area in just over a month, a forest department official said Friday.

The latest incident of elephant attack took place Thursday evening in Birimadgea village when the deceased, identified only as Amrit, was working at his farmland, said Krishna Kumar Jadhav, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jashpur Division.

The 45-year-old villager failed to notice the wild tusker, which had separated from its herd, entering his agriculture field, he said.

All of a sudden, the jumbo caught hold of Amrit, lifted him with its trunk and slammed him on the ground, killing him on the spot, Jadhav said.

On being alerted about the incident, forest and police personnel rushed to the spot and sent the body for post -mortem, he said. 

With this, five persons have been killed in separate incidents of elephant attack in Jashpur district since May 3.

Jashpur shares borders with neighbouring Odisha and Jharkhand and the dense forest at this tri-junction is a prime habitat of elephants.

Forest officials from Jharkhand and Odisha have been asked to share inputs about the cross-border movement of elephants so that a strategy can be chalked out to check human-animal conflict, Jadhav said.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from the thick forested northern Chhattisgarh, consisting of Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts.

The region has witnessed killing of several tribals and widespread damage to houses and crops by rogue elephants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Man animal conflict Wild elephant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp