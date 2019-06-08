Home Nation

20-day-old girl child killed in Gujarat as goons attack family

Published: 08th June 2019 01:23 AM

Baby

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: An infant girl who was only 20 days old was killed when goons attacked a family in Meghaninagar area here, police said Friday.

Two of the assailants have been arrested.

Five men, armed with sticks, entered the house of Laxmi Pattni Thursday night and attacked her and two other women, said inspector P G Sarvaiya.

"They stormed into the house late Thursday night and started hitting the three women with sticks out of some old grudge or previous enmity. They even hit the baby girl Khushbu (Laxmi's daughter) on the head, causing her death," he said.

Laxmi and her sister were injured in the attack, he added.

Police Friday arrested Satish Pattni and Hitesh Marwadi, two of the alleged assailants, for murder and rioting.

"Efforts were on to arrest the other three assailants, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Niraj Badgujar. Both the arrested men were local goons and "known for such anti-social activities," said inspector Sarvaiya.

"Satish Pattni faces around 10 criminal cases, including of assault. Hitesh Marwadi is also facing many such cases. We have formed teams to nab the remaining three culprits," said DCP Badgujar.

TAGS
child murder murder crime

