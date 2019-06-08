Andamans diary: Administration working on draft proposal to scrap polluting vehicles more than 20 years old

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Draft against polluting vehicles

The Andaman and Nicobar administration is working on a draft proposal, as per norms laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), to scrap polluting vehicles more than 20 years old. Navlendra Kumar Singh, director of Andaman’s transport department, said the chief secretary of the Union Territory has directed that the NGT guidelines be taken into consideration and draft be made ready to take polluting vehicles off the streets. “The draft will be presented before a competent authority and only on approval will a final decision be taken.

Five behind bars for stealing Areca-nuts

Five people were sent to 14 days of judicial custody for stealing 14 gunny-bags of Areca-nuts from Shantipur village in Swadeshnagar panchayat of Middle Andaman. According to reports, a widow from Shantipur village, Shobha Adhikari, had stored 14 gunny-bags (196 kg) of Areca-nuts in her house, before leaving for Port Blair. The market value of the nuts is around R35,280. Reports said after getting word that she was away, three boys from the same neighbourhood stole the gunny bags and sold the nuts to two vendors at Billyground local market. They were arrested within 6-8 hours of filing of complaint by the woman.

MP seeks timely pension for needy

Kuldeep Rai Sharma, the newly-elected Lok Sabha member from the Andaman and Nicobar islands, has written to the Lieutenant Governor requesting him to provide monthly old age pension and monetary grants to widows, destitute and disabled people on the same day when government employees are paid their wages. The beneficiaries number around 20,000. He said people from financially weaker sections met him recently claiming that their pensions are delayed by 10-15 days every month.

Public hearings over phone

A change in the procedure for public hearings by the Lieutenant Governor is in the works, whereby special sessions on phone will be introduced for ailing residents, the elderly and women from outer islands, who often find it inconvenient to travel to Raj Niwas at Port Blair. Those with prior job commitments also skip hearings from time to time citing their unavailability. A polycom receiver/ voice logger and other associated hardware to conduct this process have already been installed at L-G’s secretariat in the islands.

