Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation

Thakur, who built the gate, said that he does not belong to any political party but supports PM Narendra Modi for his 'desh bhakti' (patriotic) step taken through demonetisation.

Published: 08th June 2019 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: It was a proud moment for Rajeshwar Thakur, 45, a daily wage-labourer from Gharbahdih village in Rohtas district of Bihar when deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday visited the ‘congratulatory gate’ which he built in support of PM Modi's demonetisation move.           

“This is the first time someone has built something to commemorate demonetisation," Thakur claimed, adding that he spent about Rs 5 lakh to build the memorial.

Enthused on the visit of deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Thakur said “Jab Nitish Kumar support kiye the notebandi ko, main bhi prerit hoke socha ki ek badhai gate hi banba du notebandi ke paksha me” (When CM Nitish Kumar congratulated and supported the demonetisation, I got inspired by it and thought to build a gate in support of it).

The congratulatory gate, designed by Thakur himself, was started on November 8, 2016 and completed on January 1 in 2017.  

An idol of Bharat Mata with national flag in her hand standing between two peacocks and lions have been installed on the top of gate. There are also eight Ashoka chakras on the gate.

Thakur said that he does not belong to any political party but supports PM Narendra Modi for his 'desh bhakti'(patriotic) step taken through demonetisation.

Lauding the effort of Thakur, Sushil Kumar Modi said: “The gate built in support of demonetisation strongly reflects how deep the trust of people in PM Narendra Modi is”.

