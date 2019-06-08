Fire engulfs chemical godown near Howrah bridge, no casualties

By PTI

KOLKATA: A massive fire broke out in a godown loaded with different chemicals close to Jagannath ghat near the Howrah bridge here on Saturday, Fire Brigade officials said.

Police said that there was no report of any casualty or any person being trapped in the fire.

Altogether 20 fire tenders have been pressed into service to control the blaze in the city's business hub, the officials said.

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose visited the site and advised fire personnel and officials to take necessary steps.

Even after ten hours the fire personnel were busy in extinguishing fire entirely. Reason of the fire and extent of the damages were yet to be ascertained, the firemen said.