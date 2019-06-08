Home Nation

Goa airport services suspended temporarily after fighter jet drops fuel tank on runway

A detachable fuel tank attached to a MiG-29K aircraft fell on the runway, spilling fuel and causing minor damage to the landing and take-off strip.

Published: 08th June 2019 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 03:18 PM

Goa airport fire, fire, smoke

Goa Airport closed temporarily for a few hours in view of fire caused by a drop tank of MiG 29K which got detached whilst taking off. (Photo | Twitter / ANI)

By IANS

PANAJI: All flight operations at Goa's Dabolim International Airport have been suspended for two hours on Saturday afternoon after a detachable fuel tank attached to a MiG-29K aircraft fell on the runway, spilling fuel and causing minor damage to the landing and take-off strip, an AAI spokesperson said.

"Due to the jettisoned fuel tank on the runway during MiG sortie the operations are closed for two hours at Goa airport. Pl bear with us," Airport Authority of India (AAI) Goa tweeted on its official Twitter handle on Saturday afternoon.

Airport operations are likely to commence at around 4 p.m.

A spokesperson for the airport said that Indian Navy personnel were at the site, cleaning the fuel from the runway and carrying out repairs along the stretch.

"These are external fuel tanks outfitted to aircraft in order to enable them to cover more distance. One such tank attached to a MiG-29K got jettisoned off the jet during a sortie and landed on the runway," the spokesperson told IANS.

The airport is operated from Indian naval base INS Hansa located in the South Goa district.

