Maldives to confer its highest honour on PM Narendra Modi

By IANS

MALE: The Maldives government has announced that it will confer its highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries -- Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen -- on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first bilateral visit on Saturday after being re-elected for a second term.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said on Twitter that the decision was taken by the atoll nation's President Ibrahim Mohammad Solih.

"President @ibusolih has announced his decision to confer on PM of India H.E. @narendramodi the Maldives highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, 'The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen' during PM's visit today. Namaskar, Swagatham," Shahid tweeted.

The Indian leader will address the Majlis (Parliament of Maldives) on Saturday. He, along with Solih, will also inaugurate two projects.

Modi will then visit Sri Lanka on June 9 and will hold meetings with the President, the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition of the island country.