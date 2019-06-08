Home Nation

Maldives to confer its highest honour on PM Narendra Modi

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said on Twitter that the decision was taken by the atoll nation's President Ibrahim Mohammad Solih.

Published: 08th June 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MALE: The Maldives government has announced that it will confer its highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries -- Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen -- on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first bilateral visit on Saturday after being re-elected for a second term.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said on Twitter that the decision was taken by the atoll nation's President Ibrahim Mohammad Solih.

"President @ibusolih has announced his decision to confer on PM of India H.E. @narendramodi the Maldives highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, 'The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen' during PM's visit today. Namaskar, Swagatham," Shahid tweeted.

ALSO READ | India to gift cricket stadium, radar system to Maldives during PM Modi's visit

The Indian leader will address the Majlis (Parliament of Maldives) on Saturday. He, along with Solih, will also inaugurate two projects.

Modi will then visit Sri Lanka on June 9 and will hold meetings with the President, the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition of the island country.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Maldives Modi in Maldives

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp