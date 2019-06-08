Home Nation

Mortal remains of Uttarakhand minister Prakash Pant consigned to flames with full state honours

Prakash Pant was a BJP MLA from Pithoragarh and was considered as one of the key and knowledgable members of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's cabinet.

Published: 08th June 2019 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and others on 8 June 2019 during the final ceremony of state finance minister Prakash Pant who died after a prolonged illness. (Photo | PTI)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and others on 8 June 2019 during the final ceremony of state finance minister Prakash Pant who died after a prolonged illness. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PITHORAGARH (UP): The mortal remains of Uttarakhand minister Prakash Pant who lost his battle with cancer were consigned to flames here on Saturday with full state honours in the presence of Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The funeral pyre was lit by his 21-year-old son Saurabh.

Pant was cremated at the Rameshwar Ghat located at the confluence of Ramganga (east) and Saryu rivers.

Besides Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, a host of others leaders such as BJP's Shyam Jaju and former MP Bhagat Singh Koshiyari were present at the DS Bisht ground to pay their last respect.

The leaders laid wreath on Pant's body which was brought in the town two hours behind schedule.

People waited patiently in the scorching sun to pay their tribute to Pant, whose untimely demise left people across the state in shock.

All commercial establishments, government offices and private institutions in Pithoragarh town remained closed as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Pant passed away during treatment at Texas in the US on June 5 at the age of 58.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Pant was Uttarakhand's minister for parliamentary affairs and finance besides being in charge of a host of other portfolios.

He was a BJP MLA from Pithoragarh and was considered as one of the key and knowledgable members of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's cabinet.

He was one of the probables for the post of chief minister when the BJP swept to power in the state in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Pant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp