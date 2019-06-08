Home Nation

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take charge of new department, rushes to Delhi to meet Gandhis

The sources added that if the party leadership fails to return his powers, he will quit the cabinet.

Published: 08th June 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was divested of local government department and given charge of power and new and renewable energy sources during the Punjab cabinet reshuffle, has refused to take charge of his new portfolio. 

Amidst the ongoing spat with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Sidhu on Saturday went to Delhi to meet Congress working president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to regain his powers.

The sources added that if the party leadership fails to return his powers, he will quit the cabinet.

All the other ministers in the state have assumed their new charges expect Sidhu. He is likely to meet Ahmed Patel and Priyanka Gandhi in a day or two as Rahul is currently in Wayanad on his three-day thanksgiving visit.

Sidhu's close aides claimed that he was targeted by Singh and other ministers privy to the CM but Sidhu has remained quiet till now. Sidhu has reportedly carried several documents with him in order to prove his good performance in the local government department.

Sources close to Punjab in-charge Asha Kumari claim that Sidhu might have gone to Delhi but he might not be heard as of now as the senior party leadership is busy in other important matters which the party is facing at the national level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab cabinet Amarinder Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp