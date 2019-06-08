Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take charge of new department, rushes to Delhi to meet Gandhis

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was divested of local government department and given charge of power and new and renewable energy sources during the Punjab cabinet reshuffle, has refused to take charge of his new portfolio.

Amidst the ongoing spat with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Sidhu on Saturday went to Delhi to meet Congress working president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to regain his powers.

The sources added that if the party leadership fails to return his powers, he will quit the cabinet.

All the other ministers in the state have assumed their new charges expect Sidhu. He is likely to meet Ahmed Patel and Priyanka Gandhi in a day or two as Rahul is currently in Wayanad on his three-day thanksgiving visit.

Sidhu's close aides claimed that he was targeted by Singh and other ministers privy to the CM but Sidhu has remained quiet till now. Sidhu has reportedly carried several documents with him in order to prove his good performance in the local government department.

Sources close to Punjab in-charge Asha Kumari claim that Sidhu might have gone to Delhi but he might not be heard as of now as the senior party leadership is busy in other important matters which the party is facing at the national level.