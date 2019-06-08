Home Nation

Over 1.40 lakh cases pending for investigation in Bihar police stations

As many as 20 police officers of deputy superintendent of police rank have been found with 'unsatisfactory' performance and government is likely to take action against them.

Published: 08th June 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar, facing a spurt in crimes after the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, has over 1.40 lakh cases pending for investigation at 1066 police stations till date. In Patna-based Kotwali PS alone, around 1000 cases are pending for investigation for the last few years.

All these startling facts came to knowledge at a high level meeting on law and order held on Friday.

The districts of Patna zone have highest numbers of around 45000 cases pending for investigation.

Not only this, as many as 20 police officers of deputy superintendent of police rank have been found with 'unsatisfactory' performance and government is likely to take action against them soon by transferring them to the headquarters.

Not only this, the conviction rate in cases of crimes has also been very low as only 2,984 persons accused in different cases were convicted in 2018.

In 2017, rate of conviction of accused was far better than 2018 as 5,858 were convicted.

In a move aimed at intensifying patrolling across the state, the state police headquarters has decided to equip all the patrolling vehicles with the global positioning system (GPS) with immediate effect.

Through this device, seniors would continue tracking positions of patrolling vehicles round the clock and checking their movements as well.

Sharing this, DGP Bihar, Gupteshwar Panday on Friday evening said that senior police officials have been directed to conduct random patrolling cum check drives in their areas. He admitted that the number of cases pending for investigation has increased in the state and officials have been directed to dispose of pending cases as soon as possible for timely conviction of accused.

According to official figures, obtained from state police website, state has registered a total of 66662 cognizable offences between January and March this year in which 9,213 cases were reported from Patna and 3574 cases from Muzaffarpur alone.

In last three months, state has witnessed 725 murder cases followed by 353 rape cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar police station case pendency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp