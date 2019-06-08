Over 1.40 lakh cases pending for investigation in Bihar police stations

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar, facing a spurt in crimes after the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, has over 1.40 lakh cases pending for investigation at 1066 police stations till date. In Patna-based Kotwali PS alone, around 1000 cases are pending for investigation for the last few years.

All these startling facts came to knowledge at a high level meeting on law and order held on Friday.

The districts of Patna zone have highest numbers of around 45000 cases pending for investigation.

Not only this, as many as 20 police officers of deputy superintendent of police rank have been found with 'unsatisfactory' performance and government is likely to take action against them soon by transferring them to the headquarters.

Not only this, the conviction rate in cases of crimes has also been very low as only 2,984 persons accused in different cases were convicted in 2018.

In 2017, rate of conviction of accused was far better than 2018 as 5,858 were convicted.

In a move aimed at intensifying patrolling across the state, the state police headquarters has decided to equip all the patrolling vehicles with the global positioning system (GPS) with immediate effect.

Through this device, seniors would continue tracking positions of patrolling vehicles round the clock and checking their movements as well.

Sharing this, DGP Bihar, Gupteshwar Panday on Friday evening said that senior police officials have been directed to conduct random patrolling cum check drives in their areas. He admitted that the number of cases pending for investigation has increased in the state and officials have been directed to dispose of pending cases as soon as possible for timely conviction of accused.

According to official figures, obtained from state police website, state has registered a total of 66662 cognizable offences between January and March this year in which 9,213 cases were reported from Patna and 3574 cases from Muzaffarpur alone.

In last three months, state has witnessed 725 murder cases followed by 353 rape cases.