Home Nation

Reward announced for information on missing AN-32 aircraft

Defence sources said the search operation was held up on Saturday morning due to bad weather, low clouds and rains.

Published: 08th June 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of An-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes. (AFP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Siang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has announced a cash award of Rs.50,000 for anyone who will provide clue or information on the missing AN-32 aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF). 

Earlier, the authorities in some districts of the state had engaged local hunters to search for the aircraft. However, it has not yet yielded any results.

Defence sources said the search operation was held up on Saturday morning due to bad weather, low clouds and rains. When the weather improved, some Mi-17, ALH and Cheetah helicopters were deployed to carry out the search.

The search on the ground was being carried out by Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Arunachal Police and other agencies.

READ MORE | Missing AN-32 brings back disturbing memories of another IAF aircraft that went missing in 2016

IAF spokesman Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh told this newspaper that the IAF had been in regular touch with the families of the missing air warriors. He said all possible assistance was being provided to the families. Some of the families are camping in Assam.

“The IAF is not sparing any effort in locating the missing air warriors. We stand in support of the families in these difficult times,” he said.

The aircraft, which was flying to Mechuka near the China border in Arunachal with 13 IAF personnel on board, was reported missing 33 minutes since it took off from IAF’s air base in Assam’s Jorhat on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AN-32 aircraft Indian air force Arunachal Pradesh missing aircraft Search operation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp