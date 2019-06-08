Home Nation

Road construction department official caught red-handed accepting Rs 14 lakh bribe

Apart from the Rs 14 lakh seized, the sleuths conducted a thorough search of the house and seized many property documents and cash of over Rs 1 crore.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar vigilance department sleuths caught an executive engineer of state road construction department and his cashier red-handed while they were allegedly taking a bribe in cash of Rs 14 lakh from a road construction contractor on Friday.

Acting on the complaint of a contractor, officials of the vigilance wing, led by deputy superintendent of police Gopal Paswan, laid a trap at the residence of executive engineer Suresh Kumar Singh at Patna's Patel Nagar, where he along with his cashier Shashi Bhushan Kumar, were caught red-handed with cash Rs 14 lakh.

Paswan told the media that Singh had demanded the bribe in lieu of helping the contractor to get a tender of a new road construction at Bihata.

"Apart from the Rs 14 lakh seized, the sleuths conducted a thorough search of the house and seized many property documents and cash of over Rs 1 crore", he told the media.

In 2018, more than 42 officials across the state were arrested for allegedly taking bribes .

