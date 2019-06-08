Home Nation

Tripura forms three-member panel to examine all political violence cases

The government has formed a three-member probe committee headed by Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath which will provide its recommendations after completion of the investigations

Published: 08th June 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Tripura minister Ratan Lal Nath. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura's BJP-IPFT government has decided to examine all cases of political violence in which family members of those killed are seeking proper investigation so that culprits are punished.

The government has formed a three-member probe committee headed by Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath which will provide its recommendations after completion of the investigations, a government notification said.

Besides Nath, the panel has Law Department Principal Secretary DM Jamatia as a member and Home department Additional Secretary Devananda Reang as the convener.

However, the CPI(M), which was at the helm in the state for 25 years before the BJP-led government came to power in March 2018, is apprehending that the panel was formed to harass the party members and will not look into the incidents of violence that took place in the past one year.

"The state government has decided to examine all cases in which the victims died due to political violence long before and the family members of the victims are claiming for proper investigation of these cases so that the actual culprits are punished as per provision of law," said the notification issued by Reang on Thursday.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had appealed to all parties in the state to stop violence and said his government would take stern action against the perpetrators irrespective of their political identity.

He had said 186 cases of violence was registered in the state after the Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha election schedule in March.

During the 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections, when the CPI(M) was in power, a total of 245 and 439 cases of poll- related violence were registered respectively, he had said.

Deb's statement came after CPI(M) leader and former chief minister Manik Sarkar met him on May 28 and urged him to stop violence allegedly unleashed by BJP supporters since the BJP-IPFT government came to power.

CPI(M) state committee member Pabitra Kar Saturday claimed that this committee was formed to harass its workers.

"We also do not think that the recent cases of violence will come under the ambit of the committee.

Unchecked terror by BJP supporters are continuing in the state," said Kar, also secretary of CPI(M) West Tripura district committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biplab Kumar Deb Tripura violence Political killings Ratan Lal Nath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp